The New Season of Bachelor in Paradise: What You Need to Know

The highly anticipated new season of Bachelor in Paradise is finally here, and fans of the Bachelor franchise are in for a treat. Hosted Jesse Palmer and featuring fan-favorite bartender Wells Adams, the show promises drama, romance, and plenty of twists and turns. But how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. There are still ways for you to catch all the action. You can stream Bachelor in Paradise the next day on Hulu, or watch it live on ABC through platforms like Sling Blue or Hulu + Live TV. The premiere is set for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

For those who are unfamiliar with Bachelor in Paradise, the show brings together past competitors from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and takes them to a beach house in Mexico. Here, the contestants are free to mingle and form connections, leading to potential love stories.

As for the contestants on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, there are already 18 confirmed participants, with more potentially joining throughout the season. Some familiar names include Rachel Recchia, Eliza Isichei, and Brayden Bowers, the villain from Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season.

While the ultimate goal for contestants on the show is to find love, the track record for successful couples from the Bachelor franchise isn’t great. As of 2022, only nine couples who met on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette are still together. However, those couples, such as Trista and Ryan Sutter and Sean and Catherine Lowe, have become beloved Bachelor Nation.

So, get ready for another exciting season of Bachelor in Paradise. It’s time to see who will find love, who will create chaos, and whether any of these relationships will go the distance.

