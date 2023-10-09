Where to Watch and Stream Babylon: Online Availability and Subscription Plans

Babylon, directed Damien Chazelle, is a film that explores the transition of Hollywood from silent films to sound ones in the 1920s. Starring Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad and Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy, the movie takes a dark-comedy approach to depict the shift in the industry during this era of change.

If you’re wondering where you can watch and stream Babylon, Paramount Plus is the platform to head to. Paramount Plus offers online streaming of the movie through a subscription. Released on November 14, 2022, Babylon has a runtime of 189 minutes and is now available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

To watch Babylon online, you’ll need to purchase a Paramount Plus subscription. The platform offers two subscription plans for users to choose from. The first is Paramount+ Essential, which costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. This plan allows you to stream shows and movies with limited commercials.

The second option is Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, priced at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. With this plan, you can enjoy shows and movies without ads, in addition to gaining access to local CBS stations, SHOWTIME programming, and more.

Babylon is a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, capturing the rise and fall of various characters during the era of Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound in the late 1920s. It delves into a period of unbridled decadence and depravity in the industry.

