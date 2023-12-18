Seneca Park Zoo Welcomes New Giraffe Addition

The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York, is proud to announce the birth of its newest Masai giraffe. The gender of the calf has yet to be determined. This marks the third successful birth of a Masai giraffe at the zoo.

According to Dr. Chris McKinney, the zoo’s veterinarian, the calf is healthy and exhibiting normal behavior. It is nursing well, walking without any issues, and displaying a lively energy. However, in order to ensure the well-being of both the mother and the calf, a comprehensive evaluation will be conducted once they have had enough time to bond. The initial weeks are crucial for the growth and development of the calf, so close monitoring of the mother and baby will continue.

The mother giraffe, Kipenzi, has been bravely battling cancer since earlier this year. Despite her condition, Kipenzi has maintained a healthy appetite and continued to behave normally. The zoo’s care teams have been providing her with necessary treatments, ensuring her well-being while she cares for her newborn.

Sadly, the calf’s father, Parker, passed away in February. However, the arrival of a new male giraffe named JD, who joined the zoo in October, brings hope and excitement for the future. JD will play a crucial role in the preservation of the Masai giraffe species.

In anticipation of more new arrivals, the zoo’s other female giraffe, Iggy, is also expecting. Zoo officials are on high alert, as Iggy could give birth any day.

To foster a peaceful bonding period for Kipenzi and her calf, the Animals of the Savannah building at the Seneca Park Zoo will be temporarily closed to visitors. This ensures a calm and nurturing environment for the mother and her newborn.

The Seneca Park Zoo is thrilled to welcome its newest addition and remains committed to the conservation and protection of these magnificent giraffes.