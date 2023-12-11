Celebrities Redefine Maternity Fashion on the Red Carpet in 2023

2023 has been a transformative year for maternity fashion on the red carpet. Celebrities have embraced their baby bumps and pushed the boundaries of traditional maternity wear. From edgy and sheer styles to glamorous gowns, these stars have made a lasting impact on the world of fashion.

Rihanna, known for her signature edgy style, made a bold statement at the 2023 Academy Awards. She wore a custom Alaïa dress with sheer fabric covering her belly, paired with leather details. This black ensemble showcased her unique sense of fashion. Rihanna later welcomed her second son, Riot Rose, with partner A$AP Rocky.

Nicole Hocking also shone at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. She donned a crystal and grid fringe dress Oscar de la Renta, showcasing her baby bump alongside her husband Luke Combs. Nicole gave birth to their second child, Beau Lee Combs, in August.

Serena Williams, a tennis champion and style icon, announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala in a custom Gucci gown. She dazzled in a glamorous frock with diamanté trim and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. pearl necklaces. Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira, in August.

Karlie Kloss also revealed her pregnancy at the same event, wearing a Loewe dress paired with Garrard jewelry. The long-sleeve frock featured an artistic trompe l’oeil effect. Karlie and her husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their son, Elijah Jude, in July.

Caroline Jones embraced a beachwear-inspired look at the 2023 CMA Awards. She wore a long-sleeve fishnet gown with sequins, paired with glittering peep-toe heels. This will be Caroline and her husband Nick Dana’s first child together.

Jessie J made a bold statement at the 2023 Brit Awards, baring her belly in a lace top and leggings Brielle. She completed her ensemble with a voluminous Selezza London coat and Le Silla stilettos. The singer welcomed her baby boy, Sky, in May.

Ciara opted for an ethereal white suit Georges Hobeika at the 2023 premiere of “The Color Purple.” Her pregnant belly was adorned with gold flakes, adding a touch of glamour to her outfit. Ciara already has two children with husband Russell Wilson and an eldest son with rapper Future.

These celebrities have proven that pregnancy is not a barrier to high fashion. They have redefined maternity fashion on the red carpet, inspiring women around the world to embrace their own unique style during pregnancy.