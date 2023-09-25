Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Disney-Themed Baby Shower in Los Angeles

Kourtney Kardashian, one of the famous Kardashian sisters, celebrated her baby shower in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The event was filled with Disney-themed decorations and special moments shared her loved ones on social media.

Despite Kourtney’s husband, singer Travis Barker, testing positive for Covid just a few days earlier, he still shared photos from the lavish bash. One of the photos circulating on the internet shows Kourtney posing in front of a large sign that reads ‘Baby Barker’ surrounded flags. She wore a snakeskin-printed catsuit that showcased her baby bump and completed the theme with a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

The baby shower’s highlight was the custom-made ‘Baby Barker’ cake, shaped like a baby bottle with Mickey Mouse himself driving a boat on top. The party also featured creative decorations, such as a colorful balloon archway at the entryway, greeters dressed in red and white striped barbershop quartet outfits, and mouse-shaped grass in the backyard.

Kourtney’s family members, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, recorded and shared moments from the celebration on their social media. Kim shared clips of the cute decorations, while Kris Jenner was seen standing in front of the extravagant balloon arch wearing a silver silk pyjama set and Mickey Mouse ears.

Additionally, Khloe Kardashian provided a glimpse into the inside of the celebration, revealing tiny corked bottles with wellness shots labeled ‘Alice’s Green Juice.’

Overall, Kourtney Kardashian’s Disney-themed baby shower was a memorable and extravagant event, filled with love, creativity, and fun.