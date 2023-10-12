Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Expands Livestreaming with Netflix Partnership

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is taking its programming to the next level teaming up with Netflix to launch a series of livestreams featuring adorable baby animals. Viewers can now enjoy real-time footage of eastern black rhinos, Bornean orangutans, Asian small-clawed otters, and western lowland gorillas, highlighting the precious moments of these young creatures and their families.

The collaboration between the zoo and Netflix began when the story of Kayembe, a two-year-old gorilla, caught the attention of the streaming service. Named “Baby Gorilla Cam” after Kayembe and the newly born Kunda, the livestream engaged over 11,500 viewers from 45 countries. To name the newborn female gorilla, the zoo even posted a poll on social media, encouraging global participation.

Netflix reached out to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo following the success of “Baby Gorilla Cam,” creating the opportunity for the zoo to share its narrative even further. The zoo’s Executive Director, Christopher Kuhar, expressed his gratitude for the platform, stating, “This has been a really good opportunity for us to get our story out there and spread the story about Cleveland globally.”

The livestreams, collectively known as “Baby Animal Cam,” are available on Netflix every Thursday from 2-4 p.m. until November 2. The expansion of the partnership allows viewers to witness the captivating moments of not only gorillas but also rhinos, orangutans, and otters. As the zoo has multiple cameras set up in different exhibits, audiences can enjoy a variety of animals simultaneously, providing a unique and engaging experience.

These livestreams offer a delightful getaway for nature enthusiasts and animal lovers alike, bringing the zoo experience directly to their screens. With the continued success of this partnership, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo hopes to inspire further awareness and support for wildlife conservation globally.

