Indian Actor Babil Khan Finds Success with Netflix’s “Friday Night Plan”

Babil Khan, a young Indian actor, is celebrating the success of his latest film, “Friday Night Plan,” which premiered on Netflix on September 1. The high school comedy has consistently ranked in the Top 10 charts across South Asia. This comes after Khan’s debut in another Netflix film, “Qala,” and his upcoming series, “The Railway Men,” set to release on the streaming platform.

In an interview with Variety, Khan described his roles in both projects as “emotionally intense.” He expressed his desire to provide audiences with some relief from the chaotic world offering a film that they can enjoy without overthinking. Khan believes that young people today are burdened social media and the constant need for validation from others. With “Friday Night Plan,” he aimed to create a lighthearted and entertaining experience.

“Friday Night Plan,” directed Vatsal Neelakantan, draws inspiration from films like “Superbad” and “10 Things I Hate About You” to capture the core humor of those movies. The film revolves around Khan’s character’s relationship with his brother, played Amrith Jayan. To prepare for the role, Khan observed his own brother’s mannerisms and incorporated them into his performance. This helped him connect with the character on a deeper level.

In addition to exploring sibling bonds, the film also explores the theme of first love. Since Khan had experienced this in his own life, he decided to immerse himself in sensory deprivation for two weeks to recreate the feeling. He abstained from listening to music or participating in activities that brought him joy, allowing the emotions to naturally arise.

One of the biggest challenges Khan faced during the filming process was a central dance sequence. Just two days prior to shooting, he twisted his knee, causing immense pain. Despite the difficulties, Khan persevered, taking breaks and icing his foot to manage the discomfort.

Although Khan did not receive formal acting training, he was fortunate to grow up in a household with two actor parents. His father, the late Irrfan Khan, and mother, Sutapa Sikdar, both graduates of India’s prestigious National School of Drama, served as inspirations for him. Khan acknowledged that while he learned the craft of acting from his mother, the art of it was inherited through his father’s guidance.

Following his father’s advice, Khan pursued a degree in film at London’s University of Westminster before returning to India to pursue his acting career. He hopes to carry on his father’s legacy and continue evolving the art of acting in cinema. Khan believes that his father’s influence extends beyond him and is shared all actors who view acting as an art form.

