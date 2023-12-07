Babe Ruth Rookie Card Sells for Record-Breaking $7.2 Million

In a monumental achievement for the sports memorabilia industry, Babe Ruth’s 1914 Baltimore News rookie card was sold in an online auction for a staggering $7.2 million. This sale solidified the card as the most expensive item ever connected to the baseball legend.

“This Babe Ruth rookie card is truly remarkable, with its rarity and provenance dating back to 1914,” says Brian Dwyer, president of Robert Edward Auctions.

Considered the rarest and most significant baseball card ever produced, the sale of the rookie card set multiple benchmarks. It became the third-highest sum ever paid for a sports card, coming close to toppling the second-highest figure of $7.25 million for a T206 Sweet Caporal Honus Wagner card. However, it fell short of the record-holder, the $12.6 million sale of a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card in August 2022.

The history of this century-old collectible provides a fascinating glimpse into agone era. Archibald Davis, a 16-year-old paperboy for the Baltimore News, collected a group of cards featuring the Orioles players and their manager in 1914. These cards remained in Davis’ family for over a century.

“What’s truly interesting is that Babe Ruth was already on the Boston Red Sox the end of 1914. For the Baltimore News to capture him as part of this set during such an early stage in his career is extraordinary,” explains Dwyer.

The 2-⅝-inch-by-3-⅝-inch card, part of a set featuring player images on the front and a team schedule on the back, depicts a 19-year-old Ruth as a member of Baltimore’s minor league club. The cards were believed to have been distributed as a free insert within the newspaper.

Previously on display at the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum in Baltimore, the card had been sold to a private collector in Florida for $6 million in June 2021.

The record-setting sale of the Ruth rookie card marked the conclusion of Robert Edward Auctions’ fall sale. The auction ran from November 17 to December 4, attracting a record number of bidders who placed a total of 93,151 bids. The auction generated over $22.1 million in sales, the highest in the auction house’s 30-year history.