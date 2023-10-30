Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Faces Criticism Amidst World Cup Struggles

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has become the target of severe criticism following his team’s disappointing performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in India. The national side suffered a major blow losing four consecutive matches in the prestigious 50-over tournament, marking the first time in their cricketing history.

Not only has Babar faced backlash from former cricketers and fans on social media, but there are also reports suggesting that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has been avoiding his calls since the team’s humiliating performance.

Adding to Babar’s troubles, a Pakistani news channel, ARY News, recently leaked an alleged WhatsApp conversation involving the star batsman during a live broadcast. The channel claimed that Babar denied having called PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis, reacting to the leaked chat, came to Babar’s defense. He expressed his disappointment and urged people to respect Babar’s privacy, describing the act as “pathetic.” Younis emphasized that Babar is an essential asset for Pakistan cricket.

Despite winning two out of four matches, Pakistan currently finds itself in sixth place, with slim chances of making it to the semi-finals. Their winning streak was shattered arch-rivals India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where they suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat. Subsequently, Pakistan faced losses against Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa respectively.

The defeat against Afghanistan was particularly humiliating as it marked the first time Pakistan had lost to them in ODI history. With three matches remaining, Pakistan will now face Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England. The team will take on Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31.

