Babar Azam Entertains Fans with Unconventional Move in Warm-up Match

In a surprising turn of events during the warm-up match against Prime Minister’s XI, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam left everyone amazed with his on-field antics. While positioned at the non-striker’s end, Azam attempted to stop a delivery struck Shan Masood, although it was slightly wide of him.

This unique act Azam quickly caught the attention of social media users, who couldn’t help but share their astonishment. The clip of Azam’s move was even shared Cricket Australia, further amplifying its popularity.

Aside from this standout moment, the match saw Pakistan win the toss and choose to bat, ending the day with an impressive score of 324/6. Azam managed to contribute 40 runs off 88 deliveries before getting caught-behind Jordan Buckingham, who had, then, taken three wickets. On the other hand, Masood remained unbeaten with an impressive score of 156 from 235 balls.

This warm-up match marks Pakistan’s first appearance after a disappointing performance in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup, where they won five out of nine matches played. The team’s underwhelming display prompted significant changes within the Pakistan set-up, including Babar Azam stepping down from captaincy across all formats.

Instead, Masood will be captaining Pakistan in the upcoming three-match series, scheduled to commence on December 14 in Perth. Notably, Pakistan has included uncapped players Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal, and Khurrum Shehzad for the Tests, as fast bowler Naseem Shah is still recovering from shoulder surgery.

Moreover, the new chief selector, Wahab Riaz, has also added left-arm pacer Mir Hamza to the squad, while retaining nine players from the World Cup squad. Many players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, have been retained for the tour.

However, there are notable omissions from the World Cup squad, such as Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed, who have been overlooked for the Test tour. After the series against Australia, Pakistan will move on to New Zealand for five T20 internationals.

While Babar Azam’s unconventional move in the warm-up match brought excitement to fans, it remains to be seen how the Pakistani team will perform in the upcoming series and if they can leave their World Cup disappointment behind them.