New Controversy Surrounding Babar Azam During ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Amidst the disappointing performance of the Pakistan cricket team during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a new controversy surrounding the captain, Babar Azam, has emerged. Speculations are rife that Azam might be replaced as captain after the tournament. These rumors gained traction with the leak of a private conversation between Azam and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Salman Naseer.

The leaked WhatsApp messages, which were subsequently broadcast on a Pakistani television channel, revealed a conversation between Azam and Naseer. Naseer inquired about allegations circulating on TV and social media that Azam had been attempting to contact the PCB chief, Zaka Ashraf, but was not receiving a response. Azam denied making any such attempts, stating that he had not tried to call Ashraf.

Former Pakistan captain, Rashid Latif, further fueled the flames claiming that PCB chief Ashraf had stopped communicating with Azam and alleged that Pakistan cricketers had not received their salaries for several months. This controversy has taken a toll on Azam’s morale, prompting former captain Waqar Younis to come forward and express his support. Younis took to social media to condemn the pressure Azam is facing and urged everyone to leave him alone, stressing that Azam is a valuable asset to Pakistan cricket.

Currently, Pakistan is ranked sixth in the points table of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, having garnered four points from six matches. They commenced the tournament with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but have since suffered four consecutive defeats.

As the World Cup approaches its climax, this controversy adds an additional layer of scrutiny and speculation surrounding the future of Babar Azam as captain. The cricketing world and fans alike await the team’s performance in their remaining matches and the subsequent decisions that will shape the future of Pakistan cricket.

