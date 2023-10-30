Explosive Controversy Erupts Between Babar Azam and PCB Chairman

An explosive controversy has rocked the cricket world as allegations of a rift between Babar Azam and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf continue to escalate. The latest development took an even uglier turn when it was reported that the PCB chief leaked Babar’s personal WhatsApp messages on national television. This move has ignited outrage among fans and raised serious ethical concerns.

Rumors were already circulating that Babar may be stripped of his captaincy following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ODI World Cup 2023. Furthermore, reports surfaced claiming that Babar had been attempting to contact the PCB to clarify the situation, but his efforts were allegedly being ignored Ashraf.

In a shocking attempt to uncover the truth, the PCB chairman supposedly disclosed Babar’s private WhatsApp conversation with PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer. The leaked chat allegedly shows Babar stating that he never made any attempts to call Ashraf.

The conversation, intended to expose the reality of the situation, was shockingly broadcasted live during a chat show on a prominent news channel in Pakistan. However, this move has not been well-received fans and has generated widespread condemnation due to the invasion of privacy and potential breach of ethical standards.

The controversy has divided cricket enthusiasts, with some questioning the motives behind the leak and others expressing disappointment in the handling of the matter the PCB. This incident has shed light on the need for greater transparency and professionalism within the cricketing administration.

