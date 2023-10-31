Fresh Perspective: Pakistani TV Anchor Apologizes to Babar Azam for WhatsApp Chat Leak

After a recent controversy surrounding the leaked WhatsApp chat of Babar Azam, Pakistan TV anchor Waseem Badami has come forward to issue a sincere apology to the Pakistan cricket captain. Badami, in a statement posted on his X account, acknowledged that he and his team at ARY News were at fault for broadcasting private messages between Babar and PCB COO Salman Naseer without consent.

“As a team, we made the wrong decision of sharing Babar’s private chat with a senior PCB official. We realize now that we should not have made it public,” expressed Badami. He went on to explain the circumstances leading up to the incident, stating that PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf had provided them with the screenshot of the conversation only minutes before the live show and expressly requested that they broadcast it. Badami admitted that they were swayed Ashraf’s approval without considering Babar’s consent.

“We were given the screenshot and instructed to show it on air. Regrettably, we overlooked the importance of Babar Azam’s consent. We take full responsibility for this oversight and deeply regret our actions,” acknowledged Badami. He emphasized that the incident was a learning experience for him and his team, vowing not to repeat similar mistakes in the future.

The controversy initially erupted when former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif made striking claims against Zaka Ashraf, accusing him of neglecting calls from the national cricket team captain and failing to pay their salaries for months. In response, PCB COO Salman Naseer reached out to Babar Azam via WhatsApp to discuss the situation and clarify Latif’s statements. Babar, in his response, denied having made any recent calls to the PCB chairman.

This incident highlights the importance of respecting privacy and obtaining proper consent before making private conversations public. It serves as a reminder for media professionals to exercise caution and be mindful of ethical boundaries in the pursuit of breaking news.

FAQ

What was the controversy surrounding Babar Azam’s WhatsApp chat?

The controversy stemmed from the leaked WhatsApp chat of Babar Azam, in which private messages between him and PCB COO Salman Naseer were broadcasted without his consent.

Who issued an apology to Babar Azam?

Pakistan TV anchor Waseem Badami publicly apologized to Babar Azam for airing his private chat on live television.

What were the circumstances leading up to the incident?

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf shared the screenshot of the conversation with Waseem Badami and his team only minutes before the live show, asking them to broadcast it. However, they failed to seek Babar Azam’s consent before doing so.