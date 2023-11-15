Professor Azam Seeks Legal Recourse Over Leaked Messages

Pakistan cricket team captain, Professor Babar Azam, has announced that he will be pursuing legal action following the leakage of his private WhatsApp conversation. The messages were brought to light during a live show a local journalist on a private media channel. Rashid Latif, former wicketkeeper batter, alleged that Azam had been sending messages to high-ranking officials in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but had received no response.

Azam’s decision to seek legal redress comes after extensive discussions with his legal team. He recently arrived at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore to meet with PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf. The meeting was arranged to discuss Azam’s future as captain of the team.

The media previously reported that the PCB had made the decision to strip Azam of his captaincy in all formats, following Pakistan’s failure to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. It was stated that if Azam did not voluntarily resign, the PCB would dismiss him from his post. The sources also revealed that Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi were strong candidates for captaincy in the upcoming Test series against Australia and T20I series in New Zealand, respectively. Additionally, it was suggested that Shaheen might lead the team in the T20 World Cup next year.

While Azam took over as white-ball captain in 2019 and later became the Test skipper in 2020, the team has not managed to win any ICC or Asia Cup titles under his leadership. Despite entering the World Cup as the top-ranked side, Pakistan’s performance fell short, and they were eliminated in the group stage.

