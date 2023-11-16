Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Steps Down After Disappointing World Cup Campaign

Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam, has made the difficult decision to step down as captain of the Pakistani cricket team in all formats following the team’s disappointing performance during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite reaching the number one position in ODIs under Babar’s leadership, Pakistan suffered a significant loss to England, ending their World Cup campaign on a disappointing note.

Acknowledging the support of passionate Pakistani cricket fans, Babar expressed his gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his journey as captain. He vividly remembers the moment he received the call from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lead the team in 2019 and has since aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world.

Although stepping down as captain, Babar will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats, offering his experience and dedication to support the new captain and the team. He sincerely thanks the PCB for entrusting him with such a significant responsibility.

In the World Cup, Babar himself faced challenges as Pakistan finished fifth with eight points from nine matches. Despite the team’s setbacks, Babar scored 320 runs, ranking third in runs for Pakistan, with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90. It is clear that Babar’s contributions to the team have been commendable, and he will continue to play a crucial role in the national team.

Amidst these developments, it is worth noting that Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team. The former South African fast bowler joined the team on a six-month contract in June of that year but has decided to part ways with the team.

Overall, Babar Azam’s decision to step down as captain signifies a turning point for Pakistan cricket. It opens up new opportunities for the team to grow and evolve under fresh leadership while still benefiting from Babar’s skills and experience on the field.

