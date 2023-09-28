Pakistan Cricket Team Receives Grand Welcome in India for Men’s ODI World Cup

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in India for the 2023 edition of the men’s ODI World Cup, which is set to begin on October 5. This visit marks Pakistan’s first trip to India since 2016, and the players were met with tight security measures upon their arrival at the airport in Hyderabad. Despite the historical political tensions between the two countries, the players were welcomed with enthusiasm excited fans who chanted the names of team captain Babar Azam and other players.

India and Pakistan have traditionally only met in global and continental tournaments due to the strained relations between the countries. However, this time, the Pakistani team received a warm reception in India. The players expressed their gratitude on social media, with Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan sharing their delight and appreciation for the Indian authorities and the crowd.

The ODI World Cup will feature 48 matches over 46 days at 10 different venues, culminating in the final on November 19. Pakistan has two warm-up matches scheduled – one against New Zealand on September 29 and another against Australia on October 3, both to be held in Hyderabad. The match against New Zealand will be played behind closed doors due to security arrangements for a major festival on that day.

During a press conference before departing for India, Babar Azam shared his excitement and pride about leading the team as the captain. Although the players will miss the support of their fans in the stadiums, they believe that their love will be heard on social media. Babar Azam also expressed his anticipation for playing in India and experiencing the love of the fans firsthand.

