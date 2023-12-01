New Beginnings, New Expectations

As the Pakistani cricket team arrives in Australia for their upcoming three-Test series, excitement and anticipation fill the air. Led their newly appointed captain, Shan Masood, and guided the experienced Mohammad Hafeez, the team is determined to make their mark against the current ICC World Test champions. The matches are scheduled to take place in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney, offering a thrilling contest between the two teams.

Mixed reactions have greeted the team’s arrival, thanks to a viral video capturing the players taking charge of their own luggage upon disembarking from the plane. Some fans expressed their disappointment, expecting a more official welcome, while others found amusement in the situation. It certainly made for an unexpected sight, with cricketers carrying their own bags and loading them onto a truck.

Alongside the new captain, the Pakistani squad also includes three uncapped players: Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, and Khurram Shehzad. The return of pacer Mir Hamza adds depth to the bowling attack, while key players from the World Cup squad such as Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi bring experience and talent. However, the appointment of Salman Butt as a consultant to the chief selector has garnered criticism from fans.

All eyes are on Babar Azam, the former captain, as he seeks redemption in Australia. Known for his batting prowess, Babar faces a significant challenge in improving his Test record Down Under. With only one century and one half-century in five Tests, questions arise about his ability to perform on Australian pitches. Stepping down from the captaincy after the ODI World Cup, Babar now has the opportunity to focus solely on his batting and prove his mettle in the upcoming series.

