How B2B Companies are Finding Success in Social Media

B2B social media programs often struggle to find success and impact business performance. However, a recent research project evaluating the social media programs of 50 companies across multiple industries has uncovered some key insights. The research found that BIC (best-in-class) companies have evolved their social media posts from simple updates to more sophisticated and produced content that engages audiences and drives business goals. These companies have also invested heavily in agencies and in-house resources dedicated to their social platforms.

One key finding is that BIC organizations focus the majority of their efforts on four essential content buckets: product/solution, recruiting/HR, brand, and community. For example, companies like AWS have become content juggernauts producing daily podcasts and redistributing them through various platforms. The production quality of content has also increased dramatically, with most BIC companies using short, highly produced videos to reach their followers.

LinkedIn remains the dominant platform for B2B companies, while Twitter has lost much of its business audience. Instagram has emerged as one of the essential platforms for B2B, along with YouTube and Facebook to a lesser extent. Companies like McKinsey and Novartis have found success in distributing thought leadership content and themed campaigns on Instagram.

Despite these successes, there are some challenges to navigate. Legacy platforms like Facebook have a graveyard of abandoned groups and pages, which has opened the door for fake pages and suspect posts. User behavior has also changed, with the scrolling features of social media reducing the time to make an impression. To stand out, companies need to use distinctive imagery and create a content schedule in advance.

To elevate social media’s business impact, companies should clean up their early social media efforts, create a content schedule, define content requirements, map content sources within the organization, and align social media goals with key departments. Some companies prioritize activity over performance, but as social media platforms continue to grow in importance, it is crucial for B2B companies to mature their approaches and discover what works best for their business.

Source: Original article MarTech Today