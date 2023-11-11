B.I.G’s Heedo Parts Ways with GH Entertainment Amid Contract Controversy

GH Entertainment, the agency representing popular K-pop group B.I.G, has responded to the recent controversy surrounding the end of Heedo’s contract. Heedo, who had been with the agency since his debut with B.I.G in 2014, took to Instagram on October 31 to announce that his contract with GH Entertainment had officially ended. However, the situation took a turn when Heedo’s newly created Instagram account was suddenly made private.

Speculation began to circulate, with many suggesting that GH Entertainment had purposely restricted Heedo’s access to his Instagram account. In an official statement released on November 9, the agency promptly denied these allegations, calling them “completely untrue.” GH Entertainment clarified that they had not blocked Heedo from his personal social media account.

Nevertheless, amidst the controversy, GH Entertainment did acknowledge that they were in the process of reviewing the possibility of extending Heedo’s contract period. This review comes as a result of Heedo’s participation in external activities that had briefly paused his group activities with B.I.G. The agency assured fans that they would make a follow-up announcement once a final decision had been made.

The unexpected development in Heedo’s contract situation comes at a time when the talented artist recently took part in JTBC’s survival show “Peak Time” as a member of Team 24:00. Fans eager to catch a glimpse of Heedo’s journey on the show can watch him on Viki.

While this turn of events may have created some tensions between Heedo and GH Entertainment, only time will tell how this situation will ultimately unfold. B.I.G fans are undoubtedly curious about the future of their beloved idol and will be anxiously awaiting further updates from GH Entertainment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)