New Article: GH Entertainment Responds to Rumors Surrounding Heedo’s Contract Renewal

GH Entertainment, the agency that manages K-pop group B.I.G, has broken its silence and addressed the recent controversy surrounding Heedo’s contract renewal. Fans were taken aback when Heedo announced on October 31 via Instagram that his contract with the agency had ended. Speculations further intensified when Heedo’s new Instagram account suddenly became private, leading some to question whether the agency had restricted his access.

In response to these rumors, GH Entertainment issued an official statement on November 9, vehemently denying claims that they had blocked Heedo from his personal social media account. The agency clarified that such allegations were “completely untrue.”

Moreover, GH Entertainment shed light on the ongoing situation regarding Heedo’s contract, revealing that they were considering the legal possibility of extending his contract period. This consideration stems from Heedo’s involvement in activities outside of the group, which caused a pause in his group-related commitments. The agency stated that they would make another announcement once all decisions regarding Heedo’s contract extension have been finalized.

This revelation implies that Heedo’s participation in JTBC’s survival show ‘Peak Time’ as a member of Team 24:00 may be a contributing factor to the agency’s deliberations. The agency aims to cover the period when Heedo’s group activities with B.I.G were put on hold, ensuring that he is appropriately compensated and his commitment to the group is recognized.

GH Entertainment assured fans and the public that they would provide additional information regarding Heedo’s contract renewal as soon as all discussions have been concluded. This shows that the agency is actively engaged in considering all aspects of the situation before making a final decision.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Heedo and his involvement with B.I.G, but GH Entertainment’s response provides insight into the complex nature of contract renewals and the agency’s commitment to fair treatment and professional considerations for its artists.

