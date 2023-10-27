Karlee Friesen Takes the Victoria Bug Zoo to New Heights on TikTok

Karlee Friesen, outreach manager at the Victoria Bug Zoo, has found a unique way to educate and entertain people about bugs through her TikTok account. While many social media trends have come and gone, Friesen has successfully hopped on board with popular challenges and created her own insect-filled versions.

One of her most popular videos features a pet paw scanning trend inspired Taylor Swift. Instead of using cats like most participants, Friesen substituted them with bugs from the Victoria Bug Zoo. The video garnered a lot of attention and sparked a debate about whether critters outside the cat kingdom can be included in the trend. The overwhelming consensus in the comments section was that any animal, from bunnies to bugs, is acceptable.

Friesen’s creativity extended to other trends as well. She recreated the “papa’s party” trend using a thorny devil stick insect, delighting her followers. Friesen’s goal is to show people that bugs are not scary monsters but important creatures in our ecosystem. By sharing fun facts and funny videos, she hopes to change people’s perceptions and highlight the value of insects.

Building her TikTok following wasn’t something Friesen initially planned. However, as she started posting more content related to the bug zoo, her account gained traction. With over 50,000 followers and videos reaching millions of views, Friesen’s TikTok presence has become a valuable outreach tool for the Victoria Bug Zoo.

In addition to her online presence, Friesen continues to handle various responsibilities at the bug zoo, from administrative tasks to school visits and birthday parties. Her dedication to educating the public about bugs is fueled her passion for teaching and her belief that insects play a vital role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

If you’re interested in joining the bug-filled fun, keep an eye out for the Victoria Bug Zoo’s Halloween market and spooky bug zoo event on October 29th. The market will feature local creators, and the bug zoo will be open at night for a thrilling experience.

FAQ:

Q: How did Karlee Friesen gain popularity on TikTok?

A: Karlee Friesen gained popularity on TikTok creating bug-filled versions of popular trends and challenges.

Q: What is the purpose of Friesen’s TikTok account?

A: Friesen’s TikTok account aims to educate and entertain people about bugs while dispelling the misconception that they are scary monsters.

Q: How has Friesen’s TikTok presence benefited the Victoria Bug Zoo?

A: Friesen’s TikTok presence has helped the Victoria Bug Zoo reach a larger audience and serves as an effective outreach tool for promoting their educational mission.