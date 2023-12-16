Teacher Discovers New Purpose Through Secwepemctsín Language

A language teacher’s life took a transformative turn when she began learning the Secwepemctsín language. Danikka Murphy, who teaches Secwepemctsín language and culture at École Nesika Elementary in Williams Lake, credits her newfound passion for saving her life and giving her a renewed sense of purpose.

Before becoming a teacher, Murphy only began learning Secwepemctsín two years ago when her uncle, Cody William, started teaching it at Thompson Rivers University. Despite growing up speaking only English and a few words of Chilcotin, Murphy quickly found that learning Secwepemctsín came naturally to her.

Murphy’s journey to discovering her purpose was not without challenges. As a child of mixed heritage, she faced difficulties growing up and struggled with alcoholism at a young age. However, at 14 years old, she made the decision to get sober and joined Alcoholics Anonymous. This marked the start of her journey to recovery and resilience.

Throughout her life, Murphy faced various hardships, including the loss of a child and her father’s passing. However, she remained focused on her goals and continued to find joy in simple moments. Her determination to create a better life for her children has been a driving force in her pursuit of education and personal growth.

Now, as a teacher and cultural assistant at Williams Lake First Nation, Murphy aims to instill confidence in her students and promote the widespread use of the Secwepemctsín language. She believes that speaking the language comfortably should be a common practice within the community.

Murphy’s story is a powerful testament to the transformative power of language and the resilience of the human spirit. By learning and teaching Secwepemctsín, she has found a renewed sense of purpose and is dedicated to sharing her knowledge with others.