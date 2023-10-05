Public Criticisms of Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson recently addressed public criticisms that she believes are more focused on her appearance than her work. Anderson took to social media to respond to comments about her photos, in which some people felt she was “having too much fun.” She acknowledged that she enjoys herself but also works hard, asserting that she can do both.

Anderson drew attention to the double standards women face, quoting a line from the movie Barbie: “We have to be thin but we can’t want to be thin.” In an interview, she expressed her frustration with being judged based on her appearance rather than her work and the direction of her government.

Unfortunately, Anderson is not the only woman in politics to experience scrutiny based on physical appearances. Allie Blades, chair of Equal Voice B.C., an organization advocating for gender-diverse candidates in government, highlighted the disproportionate scrutiny faced women compared to their male counterparts. She emphasized the importance of empowering women in leadership positions to share their stories and shed light on these issues.

Cori Ramsay, a city councillor in Prince George, also shared her experiences with public criticism. Ramsay received a call criticizing her haircut and has even had someone make inappropriate comments about her clothing. While she acknowledges the need to address these incidents, she also expressed the constant pressure she feels to control her emotions as a woman.

Blades believes it is crucial for public figures to use their platforms to address and raise awareness about the challenges women face. By bringing attention to sexist and hateful comments, they can help create an environment where such behavior is not tolerated.

