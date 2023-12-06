Serial Sexual Predator Sentenced for Assaulting Dozens of Women

A man in British Columbia has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women while posing as a masseur. Reinhard “Bud” Loewen, who was initially charged with 24 offenses, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault. The assaults took place over a two-year period while Loewen, who had no formal training or certification as a massage therapist, operated a business called Bud’s Massage Therapy.

Loewen targeted women, including pregnant women, offering discounted or free sessions through social media and other means. Exploiting his position of trust, Loewen engaged in non-consensual sexual acts during massage therapy sessions, taking advantage of the vulnerable and intimate nature of the sessions.

Despite only having completed a one-week massage course, Loewen opened his business in a residential basement and promoted it online. The details of the assaults on the 12 victims were provided during the sentencing process, revealing how Loewen touched their genitals without consent, often after they explicitly told him to stop.

The impact on the victims has been severe, with many expressing feelings of violation and vulnerability. Some victims highlighted that the effects of the assaults still linger in their lives.

Loewen, a 59-year-old husband, father, and grandfather, was described as a successful businessman and an active member of his community. He has no prior criminal record and has engaged in charitable work both domestically and internationally.

During the risk assessment, Loewen’s likelihood of re-offending was classified as “moderate.” Although expressing remorse and a desire to change, he struggled to fully take responsibility for his actions and was disappointed that the focus was primarily on his wrongdoing rather than his positive contributions to the community.

The judge emphasized the deliberate and repeated nature of Loewen’s crimes, as well as the vulnerability of the victims, in determining the sentence. Caldwell described Loewen as a “calculating, committed, long-term, serial sexual predator.” In addition to the two-year prison term, Loewen will serve three years of probation and will be prohibited from advertising or engaging in any massage or body manipulation services. He will also be required to disclose his convictions and have another male present during any future massages.