New Brand of Responsibility: Green Party Deputy Leader Fired for Inappropriate Social Media Activity

In a surprising turn of events, the deputy leader of the B.C. Green Party has been ousted from his position after liking a social media post that drew an unacceptable comparison between provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and notorious Nazi war criminal Dr. Josef Mengele. Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, a former chief of pediatric cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at B.C. Children’s Hospital, has also resigned as the Green Party’s candidate in the Vancouver-Renfrew riding for the upcoming provincial election in 2024.

Dr. Gandhi took to social media to clarify that he inadvertently liked the offending post, which was authored an individual he does not even follow on the platform. While expressing remorse for any harm caused, he acknowledged that his mistake, compounded others capitalizing on it, would distract from the meaningful, respectful discussions he had hoped to engage in during the election campaign.

Gravitating swiftly, Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau condemned the act of comparing Dr. Henry to Mengele, categorizing it as utterly unacceptable. “The party continues to condemn any hateful rhetoric including minimization of the Holocaust,” she emphasized in an official statement.

While Dr. Gandhi has been an outspoken critic of the government’s COVID-19 and health-care policies, his support within the party waned following this incident. His proposed measures—advocating for mandatory masking in public spaces and implementing strategies for clean air—quickly lost traction amid the controversy.

Premier David Eby extended his support to Furstenau for the “difficult but necessary” decision to relieve Dr. Gandhi of his duties, labeling his attack on Dr. Henry as reprehensible. As B.C. gears up for the provincial election, which could have seen Dr. Gandhi challenge Health Minister Adrian Dix in the Vancouver-Renfrew riding, the Green Party faces the challenge of revamping its image and maintaining focus on critical issues.

