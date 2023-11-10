New BC Green Party Deputy Leader Removed After Social Media Controversy

The BC Green Party has made the decision to remove Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi from his position as deputy leader and candidate for the party in next year’s provincial election. The decision comes after Dr. Gandhi “liked” a social media post that compared the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Dr. Gandhi expressed his regret for inadvertently supporting the problematic post and apologized for the harm caused his lack of awareness. He stated that he is disappointed he won’t be able to continue in his role, where he aimed to promote respectful and meaningful conversations about healthcare in British Columbia.

Dr. Gandhi, a retired pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon, has been critical of the B.C. NDP government’s approach to healthcare delivery. He was appointed as the BC Greens’ second deputy leader earlier this year and intended to run for the party in the Vancouver-Kingsway riding.

The controversy began when a user on social media platform X posted a screenshot of a letter criticizing Health Minister Adrian Dix’s comments about challenging conditions at a Surrey hospital. The post suggested that Dr. Gandhi should read the letter on the campaign trail, referring to Dr. Henry as “#QueenBonnie’Mengele’Henry.” Josef Mengele, known as the “Angel of Death,” was a Nazi doctor who conducted deadly experiments on prisoners during World War II.

Dr. Gandhi clarified that he had intended to “like” the original post from a user he follows, not the repost that contained the offensive comparison. He expressed his sadness about being removed from the BC Greens but respected the party’s decision.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of communication and presentation in politics. Even well-intentioned individuals can face significant consequences if their actions or social media interactions are misinterpreted.