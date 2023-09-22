Azerbaijan’s War on Nagorno-Karabakh Fuels Social Media Threats

Amidst Azerbaijan’s ongoing conflict with Nagorno-Karabakh, thousands of individuals have been forcibly separated from their families. Armenians are now turning to social media platforms in a desperate attempt to locate their loved ones, according to human rights organization Christian Solidarity International (CSI).

CSI reported that on Twitter, Armenians are utilizing hashtags to share information and seek assistance in finding their missing family members. On the other hand, Azerbaijanis on Telegram have resorted to circulating photos and issuing menacing threats, including rape and murder.

Disturbingly, a photo of a young woman has surfaced on social media, prompting one individual to offer $500 as a reward for anyone who can deliver her to him. The intentions behind this unsettling gesture are to gift her as a birthday present to someone named “Murad.”

Furthermore, another post targeting innocent children states, “Children of whores should clean toilets and work hard in mines for pennies.” The toxicity of these comments is further evidenced a disturbing reply asserting that whoever locates these children should rape them, dismember their bodies, and serve them as dinner to dogs.

The war between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh has resulted in enormous human suffering, with the separation of families being one of its grim consequences. The emergence of such grotesque threats on social media only amplifies the pain and anguish experienced those directly affected.

It is essential for international organizations and the global community to address these online threats, condemn the incitement of violence, and work towards a peaceful resolution for the sake of all those impacted this humanitarian crisis.

Definitions:

1. Nagorno-Karabakh: A region in the South Caucasus with a predominantly ethnic Armenian population, which has been at the center of a decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

2. Christian Solidarity International (CSI): A human rights organization dedicated to promoting religious liberty and human dignity worldwide.

Sources:

– Christian Solidarity International (CSI)

– Armenian and Azerbaijani social media posts