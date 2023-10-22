Social Media Changes the Casting Game in the Entertainment Industry, Says Actor Ayush Khatri

Actor Ayush Khatri, known for his appearances in Ahmedabad Times fashion week, is set to make his debut on a popular streaming platform with the upcoming project ‘Moral Justice’. Speaking about the impact of social media on the casting process, Khatri believes that it has revolutionized the industry, breaking the traditional pattern of casting.

According to Khatri, the days when an actor who played a lead role in one show could easily secure the lead role in another show are long gone. Now, casting directors and producers are constantly on the lookout for new faces who have a strong social media following and are liked the audience. This shift has completely altered the criteria for casting actors in projects.

Khatri, who has also recently walked the ramp for fashion weeks, such as Bombay Times and Lakmé Fashion Week, compares the fashion industry to acting. Standing at 6.2 feet tall, Khatri’s confidence and excellent communication skills drew attention from friends who suggested he try his hand at modelling. However, a relative’s remark about the short-lived nature of a career in modelling made him hesitant to pursue it initially.

After observing the success of individuals with a height of 5’7″ or 5’8″ in the industry, Khatri decided to give modelling a chance. He has since worked with renowned designers and has found great enjoyment in the fashion industry. He describes the thrill of changing backstage and rushing back onto the stage within 40 seconds as motivating and relatable to portrayals of the fashion industry in movies.

Khatri recognizes the significant differences between acting and modelling. While modelling emphasizes high fashion and high-end brands, acting requires originality and authenticity. Modelling demands a polished appearance and the ability to push one’s limits, whereas acting seeks genuine portrayals rather than a standard version of oneself.

In conclusion, Ayush Khatri acknowledges that social media has transformed the casting process in the entertainment industry. The search for fresh faces with a strong social media presence has become the new norm, challenging the traditional approach of casting familiar actors. As Khatri continues to pursue his acting and modelling career, he finds joy and satisfaction in both fields, appreciating the unique aspects each has to offer.

