Viral Baltimore Dancers AyoShagg and Flash: More Than Just Moves

Baltimore club-style dancers Ryan Daly and Kenneth Worsley, known as AyoShagg and Flash, respectively, have become a worldwide sensation on TikTok, amassing over 500,000 followers and 14 million likes. What started as a fun hobby quickly turned into a viral phenomenon that captured the attention of Baltimore Ravens fans and players alike.

For the past two decades, AyoShagg and Flash have been dancing together, showcasing their dynamic performances on Ravens game days at Ravenswalk. What sets them apart is not just their flashy dance moves and cool music, but the positive impact their art form has had on their lives and the lives of others.

To them, dancing is more than just a pastime. It has been a source of positivity that kept them away from trouble and provided an outlet for their creativity. Whether they’re practicing their moves or entertaining their audience on TikTok, it serves as a hobby that brings joy and distracts from the stresses of life.

Their talent has not gone unnoticed, as Ravens players like Odell Beckham Jr. have taken notice of their skills. AyoShagg and Flash were invited to Beckham’s summer camp for kids, where they wowed the attendees with their signature “strut” and received an incredible reaction from the children.

But AyoShagg and Flash don’t limit themselves to just dancing. They have big plans for the future, including the release of a children’s book next year and the aspiration to start their own podcast. These dance enthusiasts are constantly seeking new avenues to explore and share their passion with the world.

So, the next time you find yourself at a Ravens game in Baltimore, be sure to keep an eye out for AyoShagg and Flash. They may be dancing on the field, entertaining the crowd, and spreading their infectious positive energy to everyone around them.

