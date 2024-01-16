Scammers Exploit Excitement for Ram Mandir Inauguration with Fake VIP Entry Offers

Scammers are taking advantage of the anticipation surrounding the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya sending fake WhatsApp messages offering free VIP entry to the event. These messages prompt users to download an APK file, which is likely to install spyware or malware onto their devices. By doing so, hackers gain access to sensitive data such as private photos, videos, and contact lists, potentially leading to financial fraud.

It is crucial for devotees to understand that neither the government nor the Ram Mandir trust is sending out VIP entry invites. Downloading fraudulent apps for entry can result in significant financial losses and data theft. Awareness of these scams is essential to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

In addition to the VIP entry scam, several users on social media have reported the emergence of websites promising to deliver free prasaad (blessed food) from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. These websites claim that devotees only need to pay shipping charges. However, their authenticity is yet to be confirmed, and devotees are advised to exercise caution online and interact only with trusted websites and services.

As the excitement builds among devotees across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised against visiting the Ram Mandir temple on the inauguration day, January 22. Instead, he urges devotees to light a diya (traditional oil lamp) at home. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals during the ongoing pandemic.

In such times, it is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant, exercise caution while engaging with online platforms, and verify the legitimacy of any offers or messages related to the Ram Mandir inauguration. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, devotees can protect themselves from falling victim to scams and cybercriminal activities.