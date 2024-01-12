Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony to Witness Diverse Array of Dignitaries

Summary: The upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 has garnered significant attention, with a wide range of political leaders, industrialists, sports celebrities, and film stars expected to attend the auspicious event. The ceremony, which will commence with Vedic rituals on January 16, will mark a historic occasion for devotees as the deity Ram Lalla is consecrated in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

As preparations are underway, the invitee list reveals an impressive array of personalities from both India and abroad. Over 7,000 guests are expected to grace the event, with more than 6,000 individuals receiving personalized invitation cards from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. This diverse list includes politicians, sportsmen, and celebrities from various fields.

Among the political leaders who have been invited are Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Additionally, well-respected politicians like HD Deve Gowda, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh are also expected to attend.

From the world of sports, cricketing icons Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have received invitations, adding a touch of sporting glory to the event. The film industry will be well-represented popular celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt, among others.

The consecration ceremony, known as ‘pran pratishtha’, is set to be a grand affair, attracting over a lakh devotees to Ayodhya. The Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long celebration from January 14 to January 22, will add to the festive atmosphere in the temple town. With such a distinguished guest list, the Ram Temple consecration ceremony promises to be a momentous event that will be remembered for years to come.