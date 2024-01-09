Uttar Pradesh Police Increases Surveillance on Social Media Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony

In preparation for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Police is intensifying their efforts to monitor social media for potential trouble. The police are specifically focusing on keywords such as ‘Ram Temple,’ ‘Ram Lalla,’ ‘Babri Masjid,’ ‘Ayodhya,’ ‘threat,’ ‘terror,’ and ‘blast’ as part of their surveillance strategy.

The Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar, stated that the police are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance on social media platforms and electronic channels. They are actively scanning for offensive and objectionable posts that have the potential to disrupt law and order. The state police are also coordinating with central agencies to ensure comprehensive monitoring.

Recent incidents have highlighted the need for increased security measures. The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) apprehended a 24-year-old individual from Jhansi who had posted provocative and hate content related to the Ayodhya Ram temple. The suspect, Zibran Makrani, had shared objectionable posts and screenshots with the intention of inciting others to take revenge for the demolition of the Babri mosque.

In another incident, the UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested two individuals from Lucknow for making threats to blow up the Ram Temple and assassinate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The suspects, Tahar Singh and Om Prakash Mishra, are also believed to have issued similar threats to BJP leader Devendra Tiwari.

This intensified cyber patrolling drive is reminiscent of a previous operation carried out in November 2019, following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title case. At that time, authorities identified and dealt with 680 objectionable posts on various social media platforms, resulting in arrests and content removals.

The Uttar Pradesh Police is determined to ensure the smooth and peaceful consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. By closely monitoring social media activity and swiftly responding to potential threats, they aim to uphold law and order and maintain a secure environment for the auspicious event.