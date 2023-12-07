Ayesha Curry Embraces Golf while Maintaining Passion for Food

In a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Ayesha Curry revealed a surprising new hobby she has taken up with her husband, Stephen Curry. The celebrity chef confessed that she has been spending quality time with her basketball player husband learning to play golf together. This unexpected pastime allows the couple to bond no matter where they are in the world.

Contrary to rumors that Ayesha is already an “amazing golfer,” she humbly admitted that she is still in the learning phase. However, she expressed her enthusiasm for the sport stating that even if she improves just 1% each time, she is determined to continue working on her golf skills.

While golf has become a newfound passion for Ayesha, her love for food remains unwavering. Despite her Instagram algorithm shifting to show more golf-related content, Ayesha confessed that she is merely “obsessed” with the activity and always gravitates back to her true passion: cooking.

As the holiday season approaches, Ayesha offered a glimpse into her unconventional menu planning. Reflecting on her family’s Thanksgiving dinner, she revealed they opted for “chicken and waffles” instead of the traditional turkey. While she did not disclose her plans for Christmas, she hinted at considering “lasagnas” for the main course.

Though Stephen Curry was not present during the interview, he recently expressed his love for Ayesha on Instagram on their 12th anniversary, stating, “My Woman. I love you more than you know.” However, it seems not everything is always smooth sailing in their household. In a lighthearted complaint, Stephen jokingly revealed that Ayesha occupies most of the closet space. He playfully emphasized his meticulous organization, putting the onus on his wife to be more organized with her belongings.

Despite their minor disagreements, the Currys have proven that love, understanding, and a shared hobby can strengthen their bond. Whether it’s teeing off on the golf course or crafting delicious meals, this couple demonstrates that pursuing passions together is a step in the right direction for a harmonious relationship.