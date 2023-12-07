Ayesha Curry Discovers New Passion for Golf, While Maintaining Love for Cooking

Ayesha Curry, celebrity chef and wife of basketball player Stephen Curry, recently revealed her new-found love for golf. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Ayesha shared that she has been learning the sport alongside her husband, emphasizing that it’s an activity they can enjoy together regardless of their location. However, despite her dedication to golf, Ayesha’s true passion remains food.

While Ayesha joked about being an “amazing golfer” when prompted Jennifer Hudson, she admitted that she is still learning the ropes of the game. She acknowledged it took her some time to grasp the true nature of golf – a lifelong sport that allows for gradual improvement. Ayesha expressed her excitement for this new activity, even mentioning how her Instagram algorithm has started showing her more golf-related content than food-related posts.

Nevertheless, Ayesha couldn’t help but return to cooking, her first love. As the holiday season approaches, she reminded viewers that there are no set rules when it comes to planning Christmas and New Year’s menus. For Thanksgiving, Ayesha and her family opted for a non-traditional dinner of “chicken and waffles.” Although she didn’t disclose her plans for Christmas, she hinted at the possibility of serving “lasagnas” as the main course.

In terms of Stephen Curry’s perspective, the Golden State guard shared a heartfelt message of love for Ayesha on Instagram in celebration of their 12th anniversary. Although he wasn’t present during Ayesha’s interview, Stephen playfully admitted to magazine People that his wife tends to take up most of the closet space. He revealed his preference for cleanliness and organization, jokingly mentioning the pressure it places on Ayesha to keep her side of the closet tidy.

Despite the challenges that come with being a couple, Ayesha and Stephen Curry exemplify the power of love, understanding, and shared hobbies. Their dedication to spending quality time together, whether it be on the golf course or in the kitchen, serves as a testament to the strength of their relationship.