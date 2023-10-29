Digital-First Strategy Puts Axel Springer’s Bid for Telegraph and Spectator Titles in Doubt

Axel Springer, the prominent German media group, has cast doubt on its participation in the auction for the Telegraph and Spectator titles, highlighting its commitment to a digital-first strategy. Mathias Döpfner, the longstanding CEO of Axel Springer, stated that the company remains interested in expanding its digital media portfolio rather than pursuing traditional print acquisitions.

While the Telegraph has achieved substantial success with more than 800,000 digital subscribers, its print business still accounts for a significant portion of its revenues and profits. Axel Springer’s shift towards digital deals has been evident in its previous acquisitions, such as taking full control of Business Insider and acquiring Politico.

Approximately 20 parties have expressed interest in purchasing the Telegraph and Spectator titles, with Goldman Sachs overseeing the auction on behalf of Lloyds bank, which confiscated the assets from the Barclays after they failed to resolve over £1 billion in unpaid debt.

Axel Springer has received an introductory package from Goldman Sachs that outlines the bidding opportunity. Parties deemed serious contenders will soon obtain a process letter and information memorandum with detailed financial and operational information about the titles.

Industry sources involved in the auction process have expressed the importance of eliminating speculators at this stage. The hope is to progress with a substantial subset of genuine bidders.

Axel Springer has a history of pursuing ownership of prominent UK newspapers, notably in 2015 when it lost out to Nikkei in a bid for the Financial Times. However, the company later shifted its focus primarily on digital-only deals, as demonstrated its investments in Business Insider and Politico.

The recent £1 billion offer from the Barclays, backed Middle Eastern investors, to retain control of the Telegraph and Spectator titles has caused concerns among other bidders. This “back-door deal” made outside of the official auction process could potentially undermine the integrity of the auction and dissuade bidders from offering higher amounts.

While Axel Springer’s digital-first strategy puts its bid for the Telegraph and Spectator titles into question, the company’s approach aligns with the evolving media landscape, prioritizing digital media growth over traditional print acquisitions.

