The Fall of Martín Insaurralde: Loyalty in Argentine Politics

Martín Insaurralde, the former mayor of Lomas de Zamora, is facing a downfall in the world of Argentine politics. After being exposed for lies, corruption, and indulging in ill-gotten luxuries, he has found himself abandoned his friends and allies. Loyalty, it seems, is left at the doorstep of the cemetery.

Insaurralde’s fellow politicians, including influential party leaders, have distanced themselves from him. In the world of politics, it appears that the loss of power is merciless when one’s own actions lead to their downfall. Several mayors in the Conurbano region are now panicked, praying that their names are not associated with Insaurralde’s misdeeds.

While some politicians admit that their own conduct may not be as spotless as Insaurralde’s, they agree that his actions are not entirely out of the ordinary. This behavior is seen among politicians across party lines and in various levels of government.

The situation has created uncertainty, even among those like Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires province. Kicillof was ordered Cristina Kirchner, the former president, to include Insaurralde in his cabinet. However, Kicillof now fears that the scandal surrounding his former chief of staff may jeopardize his chances of re-election.

The lack of communication and trust between Kicillof and Insaurralde is seen as an accurate reflection of their relationship since day one. The governor and his former chief of staff rarely appeared together and openly expressed their mistrust for each other. The tension between Kicillof and Insaurralde was evident, but the root of Kicillof’s problems lies with Máximo Kirchner, the son of Cristina Kirchner. Kicillof believes that Máximo Kirchner and Insaurralde’s alliance have led to the harshest attacks against his administration. Some of Kicillof’s close associates even expressed satisfaction at the exposure of Insaurralde’s wrongdoing but lamented that the scandal emerged right before the upcoming elections on Sunday, October 22nd.

