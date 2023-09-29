Axar Patel Clarifies Fake Instagram Story Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, a fake Instagram story circulated on social media, depicting Axar Patel expressing his discontent with the BCCI and Indian team management for not including him in the Indian World Cup squad. However, Axar Patel quickly debunked the story, labeling it as fake and fabricated.

Axar Patel took to social media platform X to provide his official clarification, retweeting a statement from his digital media manager. The tweet stated that the screenshot circulating was allegedly taken from Axar Patel’s Instagram page, but he had not posted any such story. Therefore, the question of deleting it did not arise. The tweet served as an official statement from Axar Patel, addressing the controversy.

Earlier, the fake Instagram story had caused uproar as it suggested that Axar Patel was unhappy with the team’s decision to choose Ravi Ashwin over him at the last moment for the World Cup 2023. The story contained a remark implying disappointment and a lack of consultation with the spin all-rounder. However, Axar Patel clarified that he had not made any such statement on his social media account.

Axar Patel had suffered multiple niggles during a match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4 round, leading to his removal from the World Cup squad. The Indian team made a late change, replacing Axar Patel with off-spinner Ravi Ashwin. Despite hopes of a recovery before the warm-up games, Axar Patel failed to meet the deadline.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding the fake Instagram story involving Axar Patel has been clarified the player himself. It serves as a reminder to be cautious of the information circulating on social media platforms.

