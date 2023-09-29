India Makes Final Change to World Cup 2023 Squad, Ravichandran Ashwin Replaces Axar Patel

India has made a final change to their World Cup 2023 squad, replacing injured all-rounder Axar Patel with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Patel suffered a left quadriceps strain during India’s super four fixture against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023, which ruled him out of the final of the continental tournament and the subsequent three-match ODI series against Australia.

There were initial reports that Patel would recover in time for the World Cup, but the team management decided to announce Ashwin as his replacement on the final day of squad finalization. Following his snub from the Indian squad, Axar expressed his disappointment through cryptic Instagram stories which he later deleted.

Patel has performed well in ODIs, picking up 14 wickets in 15 innings since 2022, with an average of 35.21 and an economy of 4.90. He also scored 300 runs from 14 innings during the same time frame, with an average of 30 and a strike rate of 106, including two half-centuries.

Ashwin, on the other hand, recently made a comeback to the ODI side after a gap of 21 months in the series against Australia. In the second ODI played in Indore, the 37-year-old impressed with the ball, taking 3/41 in seven overs and dismissing David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Josh Inglis. He finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the series, with four wickets in two innings, an average of 22, and an economy of 5.17.

Having played 115 ODIs in his career so far, Ashwin has picked up 155 wickets at an average of 33.20 and an economy of 4.94. He also has experience playing major tournaments, as he was a part of the 2011 and 2015 ODI World Cups, picking up 17 wickets in ten matches at an average of 24.88 and an economy of 4.36.

India will begin their World Cup campaign with warm-up fixtures against England on September 30 in Guwahati, followed another warm-up game against the Netherlands on October 03 in Thiruvananthapuram.

