Innovative Office Spaces: Amazon Sets Up Shop in a Century-Old Prison

With the rise of remote work due to the ongoing pandemic, office envy may have seemed like a thing of the past. However, one Amazon employee is determined to revive that sentiment, as she takes social media storm with a guided tour of an unconventional workplace – a one-hundred-year-old prison.

Located in Haarlem, the Netherlands, the Koepelgevangenis prison boasts a unique dome structure reminiscent of Rome’s Pantheon. Designed based on the panopticon principles, the guards have the ability to see the prisoners, while the prisoners are left in the dark about whether they are being watched. It seems oddly fitting that Amazon, a tech giant with vast amounts of data and surveillance capabilities, would choose to inhabit this historic Dutch national monument.

Originally functioning as a prison from 1901 until 2016, the Koepelgevangenis later served as temporary housing for Syrian refugees seeking asylum in the Netherlands. Following extensive renovations, it was transformed into a collaborative workspace. In 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) took up residence in an effort to support local entrepreneurs and small businesses who also rent office space within the repurposed cells. Notably, fintech lab Rabobank and tech services company Iron Mountain are among the other tenants in this extraordinary building.

However, it was the power of social media that propelled this unusual workplace into the spotlight. An AWS solutions architect shared a fascinating virtual tour of the circular layout on TikTok, providing lucky followers with an insider’s glimpse of the former prison turned office space. The remnants of the past are still visible, with cell door peepholes serving as intriguing reminders of the building’s history. These very same cells have been creatively transformed into meeting rooms, prompting the question: if you haven’t experienced a meeting that feels like a lengthy prison sentence, do you truly work in the tech industry?

The unprecedented office space quickly garnered attention when the tour was reposted on various platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), generating even more interest. It is worth noting that the viral video includes a nod to the ongoing debate about vendor lock-in, acknowledging the potential criticisms and discussions surrounding Amazon’s influence in the industry.

As organizations continue to search for innovative spaces that foster creativity and collaboration, it is these unconventional choices that capture our attention and push the boundaries of the traditional office setting. Amazon’s utilization of a century-old prison as an office space serves as a reminder that innovation can thrive in unexpected places.