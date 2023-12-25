New Article: Remembering Awni Eldous, a Promising Palestinian Gamer

In August 2022, Awni Eldous shared his dreams on his YouTube gaming channel. Little did he know that his life would be tragically cut short just over a year later in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Awni’s introductory video, where he thanked his 1,000 subscribers, has now garnered over four million views, making him a symbol of the countless children affected the violence in the Gaza Strip.

Messages of sorrow and regret flood in from viewers who wish they had known Awni before his untimely death. To his family members, he was a joyous and talented boy, known for his love of computers and gaming. Awni’s subscriber count has reached almost 1.5 million and continues to grow, showcasing his potential as a content creator.

Awni and his family’s home were hit in an Israeli strike, which took place on the same day that Hamas gunmen attacked Israel. The strike, documented Amnesty International, was sudden and unexpected, with no warning given. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they were targeting military sites and that Hamas has a history of operating from densely populated areas.

Awni’s aunt, Ala’a, deeply mourns the loss of her nephew. She describes him as a calm and helpful boy who aspired to be like the YouTubers he idolized. Awni started his channel in 2020 and shared videos of himself playing various games. He had plans to expand the channel to include vlogs and interviews.

Awni’s death reminds us of the devastating impact of conflict on innocent lives, especially on children. The war in Gaza has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people, with more than a third of them being children. It serves as a stark reminder that efforts for peace and protection of civilians should always be a top priority.

Although Awni’s life was tragically cut short, his passion for gaming and his dreams will continue to live on through his YouTube channel. He will forever be remembered as a promising Palestinian gamer, whose potential was never fully realized.