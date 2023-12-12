Score Big Savings on Durable Luggage for the Travel Enthusiast in Your Life

Looking to surprise the travel enthusiast in your life with new, durable luggage at a lower cost? Now is the perfect time to do so, as the holidays are peak travel season. While Away’s Black Friday sale may have passed, there are still opportunities to score great deals on popular items such as The Bigger Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On Flex, and packing cubes, with discounts of up to 45%.

To ensure your package arrives in time for Christmas, make sure to place your order before the end of the day. These rare discounts won’t last long, as highly sought-after products often sell out quickly. Notably, celebrities like Margot Robbie, Nick Jonas, and Meghan Markle, together with Prince Harry, have attested to the quality of the brand and its products.

To save you time and effort, we have condensed the sale down to the top 15 Away luggage and accessories that are definitely worth considering. Among these, The Carry-On and its larger companion, The Bigger Carry-On, come highly recommended thousands of rave reviewers. Perfect for shorter trips and light packers, these suitcases feature 360-degree wheels, retractable handles, and TSA-approved combination locks for added security. Their lightweight and durable exterior shells, along with spacious compression interiors and buckle straps, ensure that your belongings stay safe and organized throughout your journey.

Whether it’s for yourself or the travel enthusiast in your life, investing in high-quality luggage is essential. And with these discounted prices, now is the time to make your purchase. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to snag a great deal on durable and reliable luggage from Away.