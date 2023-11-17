Away Luggage Black Friday Sale: Unbeatable Deals on Travel Essentials

If you’re someone who loves to travel in style, then you’ve probably heard of Away luggage. Known for its exceptional quality and durability, Away has gained popularity among thousands of shoppers and even celebrities. While their suitcases may come with a higher price tag, the investment is worth it for the peace of mind and style they offer.

And here’s some great news: Away is offering rare savings on its well-loved suitcases during their early Black Friday sale. For a limited time, you can get $63 off on The Bigger Carry-On, one of their most popular items. But that’s not all. In a surprising move, Away has decided to discount all their suitcases 20% during Black Friday 2023. It’s the first time ever that they have offered such a significant discount.

The Away suitcases are known for their exceptional features. With 360-degree wheels, retractable handles, and TSA-approved combination locks, they provide convenience and security during your travels. Their lightweight yet rugged exteriors are designed to withstand the test of time, ensuring that your belongings remain protected. Inside, you’ll find spacious interiors with mesh compartments and security buckles to keep everything organized and secure.

Many shoppers have given rave reviews to Away suitcases, and it’s no wonder celebrities like Margot Robbie, Dax Shepard, Nick Jonas, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry are also fans. The brand’s special lifetime warranty further adds to the appeal. One reviewer mentioned how their suitcase was replaced under the lifetime warranty after several years of heavy use.

During Away’s Black Friday sale, not only can you get The Bigger Carry-On at a discounted price of $252, but other popular suitcases like The Carry-On, The Medium, and The Large are also available. These discounts present an excellent opportunity to invest in high-quality luggage that will last you for years to come.

FAQ:

Q: Are the discounts only available for a limited time?

A: Yes, the Black Friday sale prices are only valid until Cyber Monday or until supplies last, so it’s best to act quickly.

Q: What makes Away suitcases stand out from other brands?

A: Away suitcases offer a winning combination of exceptional quality, stylish design, and useful features such as 360-degree wheels, retractable handles, and TSA-approved locks.

Q: Is it worth investing in Away luggage?

A: Many customers and even celebrities swear the quality and durability of Away suitcases. Furthermore, the brand’s special lifetime warranty ensures that your investment is protected.

Q: Can I find other discounted items apart from suitcases?

A: Away’s Black Friday sale primarily focuses on suitcases, but it’s always worth checking their website for any additional deals or promotions.

