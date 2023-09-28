Foot Locker Expands RFID Project in Eastern European Stores

Sports fashion retailer Foot Locker has partnered with Nedap to extend its RFID project to its new stores in Eastern Europe. This expansion means that the project now covers over 650 stores across Europe. By utilizing RFID tagged merchandise from brands like Nike, adidas, and PUMA, Foot Locker benefits from improved inventory accuracy, leading to better stock availability and reduced stock-outs. The Nedap iD Cloud RFID solution enables Foot Locker’s store teams to know exactly which items should be displayed and when, ensuring a seamless brand experience for customers. Niek Philipsen, Director of Innovation at Foot Locker, emphasizes the importance of timing, especially for exclusive and limited-edition footwear.

Circular Jewellery Online Platform Finematter Raises £2.2 Million in Seed Funding

Finematter, an online marketplace focused on the jewellery industry, has closed its seed round with a total of £2.2 million in funding. The second close of the round saw contributions from angel investors such as Heini Zachariassen (Vivino), Christine de Wendel (Zalando/Sunday), Jeppe Rindom (Pleo), Dino Patti (Playdead/Jumpship), and Peder Micheal Pruzan-Jørgensen (Pandora’s Sustainability board), along with participation from existing shareholder Heartcore Capital. Finematter operates as a circular platform, promoting sustainability and ethical practices in the jewellery sector.

CADS Enhances Retail Space Planning for Henderson Group with StoreSpace Solution

Retail space planning specialist CADS has collaborated with Henderson Group, the largest Spar retailer and wholesaler in Northern Ireland, to improve its space management process. Following a recommendation from Nielsen, which provides Spaceman planogram technology that partners with StoreSpace, Henderson Group adopted CADS’ StoreSpace software. This solution enables retailers to optimize their retail space and make better-informed planning decisions, resulting in increased sales. Richard Burford, CADS’ Customer Success Specialist, emphasizes the benefits of StoreSpace for retailers.

Walmart Launches Virtual Experience Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop

Walmart has partnered with Web3 creative studio POCLab to launch an immersive virtual experience called The Cultureverse, which celebrates the last 50 years of hip hop music and its impact on culture. The Cultureverse, available on Spatial, aims to amplify the narratives of black creators within the metaverse and Web3. The experience features the works of more than 25 black and brown creators from music, fashion, art, and more. Walmart has commissioned four artists to create works of art inspired the theme “What does Black & Unlimited mean to you?” In addition to the virtual experience, Walmart is hosting virtual panels, fireside chats, and a shoppable Rock The Bells exhibit, among other interactive features.

