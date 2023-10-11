“All the Light We Cannot See” Comes to Life on Netflix

Author Anthony Doerr’s acclaimed novel, “All the Light We Cannot See,” is getting a screen adaptation on Netflix. The four-episode series stars Mark Ruffalo as a museum employee named Daniel and Aria Mia Loberti, who is visually impaired in real life, as his blind daughter, Marie-Laure. The cast also includes Louis Hofmann, Hugh Laurie, and Lars Eidinger.

The story is set during World War II and follows Marie-Laure and her father as they flee Paris for the home of her reclusive uncle in Saint-Malo. They carry with them a valuable diamond from the museum to prevent it from falling into Nazi hands. In Saint-Malo, Marie-Laure discovers that her uncle has been making radio broadcasts for the French Resistance, and she joins him in making illegal broadcasts.

Amidst the darkness of war, Marie-Laure meets a young German soldier named Werner, who has been tasked with hunting down those involved in the illicit radio broadcasts. Despite their opposing loyalties, Marie-Laure and Werner form a connection that offers a glimmer of hope in a time of despair.

The series also explores the 1944 Battle of Saint-Malo, a real historical event that was a part of the Allied breakout during Operation Overlord. Saint-Malo was a significant naval port and heavily occupied German forces. The Allied invasion of Europe targeted this area, and it became a key battleground for the French Resistance.

While the story and characters in “All the Light We Cannot See” are fictional, they provide a powerful and poignant message. The series is set to stream on Netflix on November 2, 2023.

Sources:

– Blake Stilwell, [email protected]