Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Taking Action Against Woman Threatening Pet Dog

The incident captured in a TikTok video showing a woman threatening a pet dog with a cane has prompted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to take action. The SPCA has escalated the matter to the authorities, although they did not provide further details about their actions. The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) has also been alerted to the video and is currently investigating the case.

Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility, according to AVS group director Jessica Kwok. The SPCA had previously issued a firm warning to the woman after their employees and grassroots volunteers visited her home to counsel her on proper pet care. However, the woman did not follow their advice, leading to further action being taken.

The TikTok video, which lasts approximately one minute, depicts the woman scolding and threatening the dog with a cane in a hawker centre setting. She continues to hold the cane while having a conversation with someone across the table. At one point, the dog attempts to sit down on a chair beside her, prompting the woman to force the dog to stand back up. She raises her voice and hits the table with the cane, creating a frightening experience for the dog. The SPCA emphasizes that such behavior is unacceptable and can contribute to heightened fear and anxiety in pets.

The incident sheds light on the importance of responsible pet ownership and the need for education in promoting proper treatment and care for animals. The SPCA has been actively investigating cases of cruelty and welfare concerns, with the number of cases reaching a record high in recent years. Individuals who witness any form of animal abuse, cruelty, or neglect are encouraged to report it to the SPCA’s emergency hotline or AVS. Providing photographic or video evidence can greatly assist in the investigation process, ensuring that necessary actions are taken to protect animal welfare.

FAQs

1. What should I do if I witness animal abuse?

If you witness any suspected animal abuse, cruelty, or neglect, you should immediately report it to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) calling their emergency hotline at 6287-5355 (ext. 9), making a report on their website at www.spca.org.sg/report, or emailing [email protected]. Reports can also be made to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) via www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or calling their Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

2. How can I support animal welfare?

You can support animal welfare being a responsible pet owner and treating your pets with kindness and care. Additionally, you can volunteer at local animal shelters or donate to organizations dedicated to animal welfare. Educating others about proper treatment of animals and advocating for laws that protect animal rights are also impactful ways to support animal welfare.

3. What are the signs of animal abuse or cruelty?

Signs of animal abuse or cruelty may include physical injuries, malnutrition, untreated medical conditions, lack of shelter, and emotional distress. Other indicators may include animals restricted to small, unsanitary spaces or living in overcrowded and neglectful conditions. It is important to report any suspicions to the appropriate authorities to ensure the well-being of animals in such situations.

