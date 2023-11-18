Avril Opens Up About Social Media Break Following Altercation with J Blessing

Well-known singer Avril has made headlines recently, as she decided to deactivate her Instagram account after a highly publicized altercation with Jibril Blessing, commonly known as J Blessing, the father of her child. This unexpected turn of events has left fans and followers in disbelief, prompting speculation and concern.

The controversy began when Avril posted a photo on her Instagram, which she later deleted, revealing a bruised face. This sparked concern among her supporters, who immediately expressed their worries on social media platforms. However, this incident quickly turned sour as online trolls started attacking Avril, making light of her situation.

In response to the insensitive comments, Avril expressed her shock and disappointment, condemning those who chose to ridicule her plight. She emphasized the importance of taking issues like domestic abuse seriously and advocated for speaking out without fear of judgment or ridicule.

J Blessing, on the other hand, took to social media to apologize for any harm caused to Avril and acknowledged his imperfections. He clarified that one of the photos Avril shared was from an altercation that occurred nearly a year ago, in which both parties were injured. While J Blessing took responsibility for that incident, he denied causing any physical harm in the recent altercation. He admitted to making mistakes and stated that they had decided to distance themselves from each other to prevent further incidents.

In response, Avril revealed the challenging situation she has been facing and forgave J Blessing. She called for forgiveness from the public and stressed the fallibility of human beings. Despite their 7-year relationship coming to an end, she expressed a willingness to seek help and a commitment to personal growth.

Avril’s decision to deactivate her Instagram account comes at a time when she is prioritizing her mental well-being. While it is unclear how long her break from social media will last, she hopes to unburden herself and focus on healing.

