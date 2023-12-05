Avolta and MTR Corporation Celebrate Fifth Anniversary of Hong Kong Duty Free Store and High-Speed Rail Link

Avolta and MTR Corporation recently marked the fifth anniversary of the Hong Kong Duty Free Store and the high-speed rail link at West Kowloon Station. To commemorate this milestone, the Hong Kong Duty Free Store launched a range of exclusive offers, souvenirs, and prize draws for its customers. The first customer of the day received a special hamper filled with traditional mooncakes, wines, and other delicacies to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

In addition to the hamper, all customers were given a complimentary chocolate souvenir and had the opportunity to take selfies in a specially designated photo zone. They were also eligible to participate in a Summer Lucky Draw, with prizes including luxury skincare products and cosmetics, coupons, and even a smartphone.

During the anniversary celebration, the high-speed rail’s mascot, Captain Go, made a special appearance at the West Kowloon Station and Hong Kong Duty Free store. Travellers had the chance to meet Captain Go, take photos with him, and receive special souvenirs. They were also able to take advantage of exclusive discounts and offers at the various retail and F&B outlets within the station.

Over the past five years, Hong Kong Duty Free has strived to provide excellent services and a wide range of high-quality products to all travellers at West Kowloon Station. Avolta President & CEO Asia Pacific, Freda Cheung, expressed her pride in operating in this state-of-the-art railway station and her commitment to delivering a world-class store that aligns with the station’s prestige.

MTR Corporation Managing Director – Hong Kong Transport Services, Jeny Yeung, emphasized the continuous efforts to enhance the retail experience at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station. The partnership between MTR Corporation and Avolta has significantly improved the shopping experience for cross-boundary passengers. With the expanding high-speed rail network, MTR Corporation remains dedicated to enriching retail offerings and improving overall service, ensuring every journey is a pleasant experience for passengers.