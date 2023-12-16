Less Social Media, More Workplace Well-Being: Study Reveals Impact of Decreased Usage

A recent study conducted researchers at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany has shed light on the significant benefits of reducing social media use for employees. The research revealed that spending less time on platforms such as TikTok and Facebook can greatly improve mental health, job satisfaction, and commitment in the workplace.

Contrary to the common belief that social media provides a positive emotional outlet, the study found that it can have both mood-boosting and negative impacts on individuals’ mental health. The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) phenomenon, often associated with social media, can even lead to addictive behaviors with long-term consequences.

The study involved 166 participants who spent at least 35 minutes daily on non-work-related social media. They were divided into two groups: one continued with their regular social media habits, while the other reduced their usage 30 minutes for seven days. Participants completed questionnaires before, during, and after the experiment, providing valuable insights into factors such as workload, job satisfaction, mental health, and FOMO.

The results were significant. “Even after this short period of time, we found that the group that spent 30 minutes less a day on social media significantly improved their job satisfaction and mental health,” explains Julia Brailovskaia, an associate professor at Ruhr University Bochum. “The participants in this group felt less overworked and were more committed to their jobs than the control group.”

Moreover, participants reported a decrease in their FOMO, and the positive effects persisted and even increased for at least a week after the experiment. By decreasing social media usage, individuals were able to focus more on their work, reduce feelings of being overwhelmed, and avoid distractions. Constant interruptions from social media can hinder concentration and work performance, and excessive use can hinder real-life interactions with colleagues, leading to feelings of alienation.

The study reinforced previous research conducted the same group which indicated that even a minor reduction in daily social media use can alleviate depressive symptoms and enhance mental well-being. Brailovskaia suggests that incorporating reduced social media usage as part of business coaching training, mental health programs, and psychotherapeutic interventions could be beneficial for overall workplace well-being.

The findings of this study provide valuable insights into the impact of social media on employees’ mental health and work satisfaction. By acknowledging the potential negative consequences of excessive usage and actively seeking ways to reduce social media distractions, individuals can experience improved well-being and productivity in the workplace.