2024 Election Season: Navigating the Language of Online Politics

Summary: As we approach the 2024 general election, social media platforms are bound to be filled with political rhetoric and cliches. Brace yourselves for the online “activists” who dig deeper into their tribalism and engage in reductive and insulting debates. This article explores some common phrases that are likely to dominate political discussions and how they contribute to the ongoing polarization of opinions.

In the upcoming months, expect to encounter these tiresome phrases repeatedly:

– “Right side of history”: A claim made individuals seeking moral superiority in political arguments. Ironically, those who use this phrase are often the ones history will forget.

– “Let that sink in”: An exaggerated prompt to make the reader perceive the previous statement as profound when, in reality, it often lacks substance. Most responses to this phrase are met with indifference.

– “Do better”: Frequently used self-important online activists as a condescending sign-off to their lectures. It resembles the comments a teacher would write on a student’s homework.

– “Living rent-free in your head”: A term used individuals to boast that their comments are bothering someone, even if that is not the case. It serves as a way to assert dominance in online debates.

– “I’m triggering all the right people”: For some, the objective of posting on social media is to provoke others rather than engage in meaningful discourse. This phrase signifies their success in being a nuisance.

– “He/she blocked me ages ago”: Comparable to blocking one-upmanship, this phrase signifies pride in being blocked a notable figure, as an achievement in the realm of online annoyance.

This article acknowledges that these cliches have become all too familiar in the world of online politics. However, crossing them off a bingo card in a matter of minutes demonstrates their lack of originality and efficacy. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if political discussions will die down once the election concludes, similar to how Brexit is rarely debated now…

By recognizing and engaging with these tired phrases, perhaps we can begin to elevate the level of discourse in online political conversations. Let’s aim for more constructive discussions that challenge ideas rather than resorting to stale cliches.