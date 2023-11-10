The Potential Pitfalls of Trophies in the Weekend Offer PS Store Sale

If you’re an avid gamer, you may have come across broken or unobtainable trophies during your pursuit of gaming achievements. The Weekend Offer PS Store sale of 2023 is no exception, featuring a couple of games with bugged, discontinued, or unobtainable trophies. While there are only a few affected titles, it’s crucial to be aware of these issues to avoid any frustrations on your gaming journey.

In this sale, there are two games with broken trophy lists. One of these games has a bugged platinum trophy, while the other has a discontinued DLC trophy. Thankfully, this sale offers fewer problematic platinum trophies compared to the previous Essential Picks PS Store sale, which featured a whopping 11 unobtainable platinums.

Until Monday, November 13, 2023, you can purchase the games from the Weekend Offer sale at discounted prices. However, it’s crucial to navigate this sale with caution and take note of the games that have known issues with their trophies. We have sourced this information from the PS Store in both North America and Europe, ensuring that it applies to a wide range of gamers.

But let’s dive deeper into the specific titles affected trophy-related problems. One of them is TMNT, where the trophy list is currently flagged as discontinued and unobtainable. However, you can still obtain the platinum trophy purchasing the extra character DLC for $7.99/£6.49. The gold trophy in this game, “Complete Cast,” presents an interesting challenge as it requires players to finish story mode with every available character, including DLC characters. This oversight the developer is being addressed, and a fix is in the works.

Another game, Battlefield Hardline, has faced a similar fate in terms of trophy issues. Competitive matches for this game were terminated on Thursday, December 31, 2020, affecting a gold trophy in the Getaway DLC pack. This trophy, aptly named “Test Your Mettle,” tasks players with completing 25 competitive matches. The beauty of it was that winning the matches was not a requirement. Unfortunately, due to the discontinuation of the matches, this trophy has become unobtainable.

In conclusion, while the number of bugged and discontinued trophies in the Weekend Offer PS Store sale is limited, it’s essential to stay vigilant as a gamer. By familiarizing yourself with the affected games and their specific trophy-related challenges, you can make informed decisions when browsing this sale. Keep in mind – not all that glitters is gold when it comes to trophies.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a bugged trophy?

A bugged trophy refers to an achievement or award in a video game that, due to programming errors or glitches, cannot be obtained the player despite meeting the necessary requirements.

2. What does it mean for a trophy to be discontinued?

A discontinued trophy implies that the conditions or activities required to earn that particular achievement are no longer available. This can happen when a game’s online services are shut down or when certain content is removed from the game.

3. Can bugged or discontinued trophies be fixed?

In some cases, developers may release updates or patches to fix bugged trophies or provide alternative ways to earn them. However, it ultimately depends on the developer’s response and their ability or willingness to address the issue.

4. Should I still buy games with bugged or discontinued trophies?

Whether or not to purchase games with bugged or discontinued trophies is subjective. If you are primarily interested in the gameplay experience and not concerned about earning every trophy, these issues may not significantly impact your enjoyment. However, if collecting trophies is important to you, it’s wise to research and consider the potential challenges before making a purchase.